Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $19.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,171 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ventas worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ventas by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Ventas by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

