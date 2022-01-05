Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,621,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHK opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.81 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

