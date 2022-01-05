Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,852 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,321 shares of company stock worth $13,248,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.