Lotto (LOTTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,376.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. Lotto has a total market cap of $24.83 million and $3,376.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00318124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000755 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Lotto

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.