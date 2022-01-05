Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 37.44 and last traded at 37.59. Approximately 180,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,475,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at 39.41.

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 37.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of 42.91.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

