LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:LMDX traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LumiraDx will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About LumiraDx

