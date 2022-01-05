Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66,260 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $775,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $404.30 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $255.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.43.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

