Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.23% of Maximus worth $216,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 649,818 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 274,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 242,586 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

