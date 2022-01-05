Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $241.88 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,344 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $241,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 48.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

Shares of URI stock opened at $347.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.00. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

