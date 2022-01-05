Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $291.59 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,079 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Philip Morris International worth $291,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

