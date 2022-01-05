Mainframe (MFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.20 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Mainframe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Mainframe has a market cap of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

