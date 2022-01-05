MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives $6.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,373. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

