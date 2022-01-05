Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MPCMF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

