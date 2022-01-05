Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 325 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,353,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

