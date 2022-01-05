Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,316 Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,197,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,032,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 73,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 55,035 shares in the last quarter.

PTLC opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45.

