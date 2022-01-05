Marcum Wealth LLC Has $407,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

COP stock opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

