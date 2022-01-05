Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

