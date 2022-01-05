Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

NOC opened at $396.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

