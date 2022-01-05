Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $214,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRE stock opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

