Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,506,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,908 shares in the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

