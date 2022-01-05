Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.75. 285,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 350,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 44.45% and a negative net margin of 40.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the third quarter worth $963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 1,656.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

