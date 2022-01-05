MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $405.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.29. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,669. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.30.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 38.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

