Marlin Market Capitalization Hits $49.56 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $49.56 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.93 or 0.08180921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.31 or 1.00045111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.