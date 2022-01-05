Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $457.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $457.54.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,901. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $274.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

