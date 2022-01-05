Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.24. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,589. Materion has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 49,390.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,254,000 after buying an additional 585,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

