Matisse Capital Reduces Stock Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Matisse Capital cut its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,308 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 19.63. 22,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,944. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 17.15 and a 52-week high of 21.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of 20.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

