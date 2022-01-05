Matisse Capital Trims Holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Matisse Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Central Securities accounts for 4.1% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the third quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Central Securities by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Central Securities by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,265. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.