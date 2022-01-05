Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 8.2%

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 112,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 172,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$21.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.