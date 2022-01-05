MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,062,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MC Endeavors stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 1,365,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. MC Endeavors has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

MC Endeavors Company Profile

MC Endeavors, Inc engages in producing, distributing, and monetizing online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was founded by Theodore C. Mees, Sr. in 1969 and is headquartered in Dana Point, CA.

