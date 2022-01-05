MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,062,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MC Endeavors stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 1,365,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. MC Endeavors has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
MC Endeavors Company Profile
