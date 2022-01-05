McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $76.21

McBride plc (LON:MCB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.21 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.77). McBride shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.81), with a volume of 20,786 shares trading hands.

MCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 89 ($1.20) target price on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 89 ($1.20) price objective on shares of McBride in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44. The company has a market capitalization of £99.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.99.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Nodland purchased 62,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £40,470.30 ($54,534.83).

McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

