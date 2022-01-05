McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $49,741,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $96.50 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

