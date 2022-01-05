Mdex Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $284.09 million and $12.64 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.93 or 0.08054625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00076278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,354.10 or 0.99916392 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 824,487,032 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.