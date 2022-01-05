MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 347.3% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ MITC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 149,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.24. MeaTech 3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.