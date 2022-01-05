Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in December

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
MEDXF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 12,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.76.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
