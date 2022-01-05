Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the November 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:REFG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions Company Profile

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

