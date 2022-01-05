Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after acquiring an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 992,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

