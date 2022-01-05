Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.