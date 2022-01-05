Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,387 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.