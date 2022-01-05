Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.07 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

