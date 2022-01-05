Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.72. 548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

