Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $37.33.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

