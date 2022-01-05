Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

MRSN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. 14,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $478.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.44.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Arvin Yang sold 5,527 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $37,638.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $142,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $163,000.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

