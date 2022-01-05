Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO remained flat at $$4.98 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.18.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

