Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Cim LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cim LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.3% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

FB opened at $339.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.95. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

