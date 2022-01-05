MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

