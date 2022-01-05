MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,857,000 after buying an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

