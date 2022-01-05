Metronome Market Cap Reaches $60.59 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00010447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and approximately $36,000.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.57 or 0.08192888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.79 or 1.00122293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007572 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,715,632 coins and its circulating supply is 12,543,438 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

