MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0262 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:MGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 98,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,018. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

