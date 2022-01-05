MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0262 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:MGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.24. 98,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,018. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.