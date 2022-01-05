MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

