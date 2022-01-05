MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

