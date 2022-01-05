MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE CXH opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.